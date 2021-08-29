Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,616 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 6,189.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,643,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 139,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

BTAQ stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

