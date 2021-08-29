Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $390.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $367.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $357.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.38. Roku has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after buying an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

