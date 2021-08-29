Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 22.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

ROKU opened at $357.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.38. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

