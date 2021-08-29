Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $211.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.19.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.