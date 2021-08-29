Rodney I. Smith Sells 7,033 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $134,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney I. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Rodney I. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Smith-Midland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.66. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,930 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

