Rodney I. Smith Sells 7,033 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Director Rodney I. Smith sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $134,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rodney I. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Rodney I. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Smith-Midland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $76,080.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.66. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00.
About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.