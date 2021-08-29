Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 786 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $8,052,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.20. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

