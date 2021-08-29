Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $304.27. 614,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $304.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.