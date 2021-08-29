Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 4,359 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 147,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,739. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.