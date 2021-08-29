Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $9.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

