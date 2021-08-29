Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.73% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. 58,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

