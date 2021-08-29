Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.73. 1,085,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $289.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

