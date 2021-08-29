Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 16,833 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.40. 782,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

