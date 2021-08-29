Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.65. 985,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.