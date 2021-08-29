Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. 1,454,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.39. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

