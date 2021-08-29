Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $12.82 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the quarter. Domtar accounts for 3.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth about $8,154,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

