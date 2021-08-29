Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,047. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

