Robin Tedder Buys 300,000 Shares of BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) insider Robin Tedder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($117,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from BlackWall’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. BlackWall’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

