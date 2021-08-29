Robert W. Baird Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $105,456,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

