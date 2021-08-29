River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61,195.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.