River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 183,035 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183,035 shares during the period. Criteo accounts for about 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

