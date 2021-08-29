River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $11.39 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 458,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

