River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 162,225 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 427.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,225 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

