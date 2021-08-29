Rhumbline Advisers Sells 193,002 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,002 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $238,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,669,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.