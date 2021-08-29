Rhumbline Advisers Has $311.08 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,083 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Accenture were worth $311,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

