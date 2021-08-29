Rhumbline Advisers Has $243.86 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,649,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $243,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after buying an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,578,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,969. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

