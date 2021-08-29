Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,007,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152,608 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $528,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,172,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.