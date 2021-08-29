Reviewing TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) & Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endo International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.3% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Endo International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Endo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endo International $2.90 billion 0.19 $183.94 million $2.87 0.81

Endo International has higher revenue and earnings than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Endo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Endo International 2.46% -94.51% 6.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Endo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Endo International 1 3 2 0 2.17

Endo International has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 262.07%. Given Endo International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endo International is more favorable than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Endo International beats TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. Its products include Birinapant and SHAPE. The company was founded by Yigong Shi, John M. Gill and Mark A. McKinlay in July 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals. The Branded Pharmaceuticals segment conducts certain operations in the U.S. through leased and owned manufacturing properties in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, as well as certain administrative and R&D functions through leased properties in Pennsylvania. The Sterile Injectables segment conducts certain manufacturing, quality assurance, R&D and administration functions. The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment conducts certain manufacturing, distribution, quality assurance and administration functions, as well as certain R&D functions. The International Pharmaceuticals segment’s operations are currently conducted through Paladin’s leased headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

