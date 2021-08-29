Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $75.50 on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.