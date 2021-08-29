Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 95.2% in August

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,722. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.45. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

In other news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $122,050.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,343,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,764,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 588,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,717 shares of company stock valued at $967,158 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

