Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.27.

NYSE BMO opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

