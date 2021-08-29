Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 53,151 shares valued at $3,330,914. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.