Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

