Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $131.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Remark by 7,511.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 754,875 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 86.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 44.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 600.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 279,932 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.