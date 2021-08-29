Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of RS opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

