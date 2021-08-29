Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.