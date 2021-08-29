Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 50 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,759.27.

CMG stock opened at $1,918.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,726.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

