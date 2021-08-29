Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $230.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

