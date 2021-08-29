Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

