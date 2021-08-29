Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Northwest Natural worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.