Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $152.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

