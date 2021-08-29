Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $151.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

