Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

