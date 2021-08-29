Raymond James Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $115.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.