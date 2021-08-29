Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

