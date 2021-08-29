Ramelius Resources Limited (RMS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ramelius Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Ramelius Resources
