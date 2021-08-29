Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00006163 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $59.08 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,649,902 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.