Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the July 29th total of 189,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of QUMU remained flat at $$2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 715,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,757. Qumu has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $48.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Qumu by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

