Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$3.80 target price on the stock.

QTRH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$316.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.44. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

In other news, insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,682.28. Insiders bought 103,000 shares of company stock worth $257,549 over the last 90 days.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

