Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.