Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $18.76. 5,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

